SCRMC holds children's health fair

SCRMC holds children's health fair

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Children take part in a physical fitness activity during a free health fair at South Central Place Saturday. Photo credit WDAM. Children take part in a physical fitness activity during a free health fair at South Central Place Saturday. Photo credit WDAM.
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

South Central Regional Medical Center hosted a free health event just for children Saturday.  

A Health Fair at South Central Place was designed for kids 12 and under.

It featured health screenings and health education booths, physical fitness exhibitions and other activities.   

"Bringing up a child from zero to 18, healthy weight, healthy mental status and a healthy social upbringing is very important and that all comes together to make a wholesome adult," said Patricia Tibbs, a pediatrician with South Central Regional Medical Center. 

Children also took ambulance and fire truck tours. 

