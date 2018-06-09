SCRMC holds children's health fair

Children take part in a physical fitness activity during a free health fair at South Central Place Saturday. Photo credit WDAM.

South Central Regional Medical Center hosted a free health event just for children Saturday.

A Health Fair at South Central Place was designed for kids 12 and under.

It featured health screenings and health education booths, physical fitness exhibitions and other activities.

"Bringing up a child from zero to 18, healthy weight, healthy mental status and a healthy social upbringing is very important and that all comes together to make a wholesome adult," said Patricia Tibbs, a pediatrician with South Central Regional Medical Center.

Children also took ambulance and fire truck tours.

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.