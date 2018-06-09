Hattiesburg School District hosts job fair - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg School District hosts job fair

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

It was a big day for job seekers and job providers at the Hattiesburg Public School District Saturday, as it reached out to qualified educators to fill some important vacant teaching positions.

Several dozen people turned out at a district-wide job fair at the school district's central office to apply for about 20 open positions.

Hattiesburg schools are particularly looking for science, mathematics and special education teachers.

"Some of our hardest to fill positions this school year have been science, mathematics and special education," said Samone Wilson, communications and engagement coordinator for the Hattiesburg Public School District. "There are a lot of exciting things going on now for the Hattiesburg Public School District, so this is the perfect opportunity for anyone that's interested in a career in education, come join our team." 

The district also has several positions open for substitute teachers.

