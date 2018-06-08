Blues Bash held at Lauren Rogers Museum of Art in Laurel - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Blues Bash held at Lauren Rogers Museum of Art in Laurel

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art in Laurel served up blues and BBQ Friday night. 

Its 25th annual Blues Bash was held on the front lawn of museum, where over 350 people gathered to enjoy featured blues music by Cary Hudson with Katrina Miller and Wes Lee.

"This is our 25th annual Blues Bash and the proceeds from it go to support our educational programming," said George Bassi, director of the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art. "It's a great way to get the community involved in what we do, and we created it 25 years ago as a way to maybe attract some young people, do something outdoors. We really hadn't had an event on the front lawn that involved music, so it's really been a lot of fun for us to do and it's really fun for the historic district in downtown Laurel."

Wes Lee recently returned from a European Tour and also made a stop in Australia.

The electric and acoustic show highlighted Mississippi blues music from the early 1900s to the present day era.

