11 Pine Belt players represented on D.M. Howie All-star teams

Baseball returns to Milton Wheeler Field this weekend.

William Carey will host the 44th annual D.M. Howie All-Star baseball games on Saturday, the event sponsored by Crossroads Diamond Club.

Eleven players from around the Pine Belt will take the field on Saturday to represent their respective schools. Richton coach Clay Bush will serve as one of the South 1A/2A all-stars, while recent Richton graduate Kyle Earwood will play in the game.

"It's an honor to play here,” Earwood said. “I'm thankful for the opportunity they gave me [to] come out here and show them what I got."

Seminary’s Adarius Myers and Fisher Norris will both suit up for the class 3A/4A ball game, along with Sumrall’s Garrett Robbins, Northeast Jones’ Reid Reynolds and Columbia’s Trey Hobgood.



"To be able to play with some of the best in South Mississippi, I'm very glad that I got chosen and I'm really excited for this Saturday to come up,” said Hobgood, a PRCC signee. “We're going to enjoy it. It's been fun."

Two Hattiesburg Tigers – Joe Gray Jr. and Dexter Jordan – were named to the class 5A/6A team, as were Pearl River Central’s Austen Izzio, West Jones’ Evan Bynum and South Jones’ Max Sharp.



"It's just a blessing to be chosen to be qualified as one of the best 5A or 6A baseball players in the state,” said Sharp, a Meridian Community College signee.

The Class 1A/2A contest begins at 11 a.m., the class 3A/4A game starts at 2 p.m. and the class 5A/6A all-stars conclude the day at 5 p.m.

