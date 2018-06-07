Laurel to apply for Tony Hawk grant for new skatepark

Right now, the Laurel skatepark is taking shape in the city. A portion of Laurel's Daphne Park will be its new home. (Photo source: City of Laurel)

He's one of the most popular athletes in the world. Tony Hawk is a professional skateboarder, actor and owner of skateboard company, Birdhouse. His love for skating could be shining through in Laurel.

Right now, the Laurel skatepark is taking shape in the city. A portion of Laurel's Daphne Park will be its new home.

"We have already been awarded a grant to do the skatepark from the national wildlife and fisheries," Mayor Johnny Magee said. "And we had a match for that from the city."

However, it may not cost the city as much as they initially thought.

"So we are applying for another grant that will hopefully take care of the match we would have to have, which is $25,000 from a person that is an avid skater and wants to have skating in low-income areas where skating is not available," Magee said.

Magee is referring to professional skateboarder Hawk. Magee said if they are awarded the grant from the Tony Hawk Foundation, it is a win-win for the city and its residents. Grants will be used to construct most of the state of the art development.

"So we are applying for that grant," Magee said. "And we are feeling pretty good that we are going to receive that grant. The only thing about the grant is that you have to keep the park open during daylight hours and you cannot charge admission."

The city council passed the approval to apply for the grant in a 7 to 0 vote. The park is expected to open sometime in 2018.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.