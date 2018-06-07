Two men, co-owner charged with burglary of Soso store

Derrick Wade was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and commercial burglary. (Photo source: Jones Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

Two men and the co-owner of a Jones County store were arrested after the store was burglarized twice.

Cash and a weapon were stolen from Royals Western Wear in Soso around May 7, according to a Jones County Sheriff's Department news release. The store was robbed again around May 11, and several pieces of merchandise were taken.

The Jones County Sheriff's Department, assisting the Soso Police Department, linked 26-year-old Justin L. Hughes Jr., of Laurel, and 27-year-old Tyler P. Windham, of Laurel, to the burglaries after a thorough investigation, according to the sheriff's department.

Further investigation revealed that at least one of the burglaries was connected to a co-owner of the store, 34-year-old Derrick Wade, of Bay Springs, according to the release.

Hughes and Windham were arrested and charged with commercial burglary. Their bond was set at $10,000 each.

Wade was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and commercial burglary. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

The investigation is ongoing.

