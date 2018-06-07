Two Jones County dispatchers arrested on drug charges

Angel C. Hardwick, of Seminary, was charged with conspiracy to possess a controlled substance. (Photo source: Jones Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

Paxton C. Luke, of Laurel, was charged with conspiracy to possess a controlled substance and possession with intent. (Photo source: Jones Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

Jones County Sheriff's Narcotics Investigators arrested two women on drug charges Wednesday.

Paxton C. Luke, of Laurel, was charged with conspiracy to possess a controlled substance and possession with intent, and Angel C. Hardwick, of Seminary, was charged with conspiracy to possess a controlled substance, according to a Jones County Sheriff's Department news release.

A man incarcerated in Jones County provided information regarding several leads investigators had gathered, including drug activity of Hardwick, 25, and Luke, 24, according to the release. The sheriff's department said the inmate did not receive leniency for the information.

Hardwick was taken into custody at her residence, where she admitted on the scene and in the interview to buying and using narcotics, and investigators found a message on her phone that read, "Hey, I found some lortabs," according to the sheriff's department.

Investigators found Luke at the Jones County Emergency Operations Center, where both Luke and Hardwick are employed, according to the release. Dispatch is not under the authority of the sheriff's department.

After getting a search warrant to search Luke's car, investigators discovered 28.5 lortabs, or hydrocodone, and drug paraphernalia. According to the sheriff's department, a message on Luke's cellphone told someone to meet her at "EOC" to buy pills that day.

Luke and Hardwick are scheduled to make their first appearance on Friday. Jones County Emergency Operations Director Marda Tullos said the two are not currently working, and the center will take action pending the results of the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

