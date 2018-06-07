Consider This: Join us for Dog Days 5k and 2 Mile Walk

Hub City Service Dogs is a nonprofit organization in Hattiesburg that trains service dogs for individuals with medical disabilities, such as diabetes, PTSD and severe anxiety. (Photo source: WDAM)

Hub City Service Dogs is a nonprofit organization in Hattiesburg that trains service dogs for individuals with medical disabilities, such as diabetes, PTSD and severe anxiety.

These task-trained dogs provide a valuable service and improve the quality of life for their owners.

Training these dogs can be quite expensive, and Hub City Service Dogs engages in regular fundraising in order to make the cost more affordable to our clients.

Our largest annual fundraiser is Dog Days 5k and 2 Mile Walk.

As part of FestivalSouth, our fourth annual event will be on June 16 at 7:30 a.m. at Kamper Park in Hattiesburg. The event will include breakfast by Topher’s, door prizes, entertainment by Charles Carter, a finish line festival and a run-by dog pageant.

This year’s event will be chip-timed with awards to runners and walkers, both with and without dogs.

For more information on sponsoring this event or to register, visit www.hubcityservicedogs.org.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.