Death of Hattiesburg High counselor being investigated as a homicide

The community is mourning the tragic loss of a guidance counselor at Hattiesburg High School. The death of 51-year-old Sherry Johnson is being investigated as a homicide.

Johnson’s body was discovered inside her Stone County home on Wednesday, according to the Stone County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigator Ray Boggs said how and when Johnson died will be determined by an autopsy, which is expected to be completed Thursday.

Boggs said detectives do have a person of interest in custody, but further details are not being released at this time because of the ongoing investigation.

Samone Wilson, Communications and Engagement Coordinator for the Hattiesburg Public School District, said Johnson had been a counselor at the school for four years.

HPSD issued a statement Thursday offering thoughts and prayers to Johnson’s family and friends.

