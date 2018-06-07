USM men's basketball summer youth camp dates

Southern Miss men's basketball will host a few youth camps this summer.

Head coach Doc Sadler announced the dates and times for the program's 2018 basketball camps in June.

Listed below are the camp date and times for the month of June:

Little Dribblers Camp (Wednesday, June 20- Friday, June 22); Ages : 6-9; Time : 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Ballhandling and Shooting Camp (Friday, June 29); Ages : 9-rising seniors; Time : 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Individuals Skills Camp (Monday, June 25- Thursday, June 28); Ages: 9-rising seniors; Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Head coach Doc Sadler says the main objective of the camps are for kids to learn and have fun.

"The main objective of basketball camp is basically three things," Sadler said. "You want the kids to have fun, learn the game and most importantly meet new friends. If we can succeed in those three areas, then I think we've had a good camp."

All check-ins will be 30 minutes prior to the start of camp. All Southern Miss faculty and staff can receive 50 percent off camp rates for their immediate children.

Parents can register their child by submitting the registration form and payment to the Reed Green Coliseum basketball office in person or by mail.

Anyone interested in participating in one of this years' camps can access the registration form here .

