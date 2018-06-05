Wrongful death suit filed against Jones Co. manslaughter suspect

The family of a Clarke County woman has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the man accused of killing her in Jones County.

According to the complaint against Greg Burroughs, the family of Katherine Sinclair seeks a jury trial and money for “past, present and anticipated future physical pain, suffering and emotional and mental anguish.”

Burroughs, now 42, is charged with manslaughter in the death of Sinclair, 23. She was found shot in the head inside her car at Burroughs' home in Laurel on June 1, 2017, after Burroughs called police. Sinclair died the next day.

According to the lawsuit, Burroughs “wrongfully, intentionally and/or negligently” shot Sinclair, causing her death. The suit also claims Burroughs failed to “maintain control of a firearm and or operate a firearm in a safe and reasonably prudent manner.”

Investigators said Burroughs and Sinclair were dating at the time of her death.

On the night of the incident, Burroughs reported Sinclair shot herself when he called 911. According to the lawsuit, Burroughs “made at least one call to an attorney prior to calling” for help.

The lawsuit claims Laurel police allowed Burroughs and his family to clean the garage where Sinclair’s car was located.

Burroughs was taken into custody by Laurel police for questioning but not charged. He was later arrested after a Jones County Grand Jury indicted him for manslaughter in October 2017.

Burroughs is currently out on a $125,000 bond awaiting trial.

