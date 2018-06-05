Search over: 2 escaped inmates now in custody

Both inmates who walked away from a work detail Tuesday morning in Jones County are now in custody.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department announced both suspects were in custody about three hours after they first disappeared.

Officials with the sheriff’s department said Joshua Harrison and Justin Myrick were gathering trash from the side of roadways when they walked into a wooded area off Monroe Road just before 10:30 a.m.

Harrison was reportedly captured before 1 p.m. Deputies caught up to Myrick around 1:40 p.m.

The sheriff’s department said the escape could add years onto Harrison and Myrick’s prison sentences.

The department thanked all citizens who kept an eye out for the suspects while they were on the run. Thanks were also sent to the Forrest County Sheriff's Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Jones County Fire Council and EmServ for assisting with the search.

