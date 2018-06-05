Hattiesburg's Joe Gray drafted by Brewers in 2nd round of MLB Draft

The Milwaukee Brewers drafted Hattiesburg High School outfielder Joe Gray with the 60th pick of the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft. (Photo source: WDAM)

The Milwaukee Brewers drafted Hattiesburg High School outfielder Joe Gray with the 60th pick of the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft.

With the 60th selection in the 2018 #MLBDraft, the #Brewers selected Joe Gray from Hattiesburg High School in Mississippi! #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/iaBP3TLWGK — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 5, 2018

Gray helped lead the Tigers to a 5A state championship in his senior season. Gray batted .491 with six home runs, 16 doubles, five triples, 36 RBIs and 60 runs.

In his career at HHS, Gray hit .454 with 20 home runs, 146 RBIs and 155 runs.

Gray had previously committed to the University of Mississippi.

When asked whether he'll go pro or stick with Ole Miss, this was Joe Gray's response - back on May 17 following Hattiesburg's state championship.



The senior was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the second round of the MLB draft tonight. @wdam pic.twitter.com/AEAU8UBnDy — Taylor Curet (@TaylorCuret) June 5, 2018

