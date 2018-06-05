Hattiesburg's Joe Gray drafted by Brewers in 2nd round of MLB Dr - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg's Joe Gray drafted by Brewers in 2nd round of MLB Draft

By Luke Smith, Web Producer
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The Milwaukee Brewers drafted Hattiesburg High School outfielder Joe Gray with the 60th pick of the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft. 

Gray helped lead the Tigers to a 5A state championship in his senior season. Gray batted .491 with six home runs, 16 doubles, five triples, 36 RBIs and 60 runs. 

In his career at HHS, Gray hit .454 with 20 home runs, 146 RBIs and 155 runs. 

Gray had previously committed to the University of Mississippi. 

