Heidelberg man sentenced in shooting death of Collins teenager

Jabarri Goudy was gunned down back in 2015 while in the parking lot of Club Memories in Hattiesburg. (Photo source: MCINNIS/GOUDY FAMILY)

28-year-old Adreco Guston be sentenced to 30 years in prison, with 12 to serve for a second-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Jabarri Goudy. (Photo source: Forrest County Jail)

A 28-year-old Heidelberg man was sentenced for his role in the 2015 shooting death of a Collins teenager on Monday in the Forrest County Courthouse in Hattiesburg.

Montoyia McInnis stood and watched 28-year-old Adreco Guston be sentenced to 30 years in prison, with 12 to serve for a second-degree murder charge in the shooting death of her son, 17-year-old Jabarri Goudy.

"To see the guy that actually took my baby's life, showed me no remorse," McInnis said. "The judge asked him if he had anything to say. He didn't even turn to say I'm sorry."

"But in the midst of everything that has transpired, in the midst of him taking my baby's life from us, I still forgive him," McInnis said. "I have to give God the praise. I thank God he allowed this day to be possible."

Goudy was gunned down back in 2015 while in the parking lot of Club Memories in Hattiesburg, which has since shut down. On this day, Goudy's mother said number 66 will forever live on and be engraved in her mind, which is the number Goudy wore on the football field as a Collins High School football player.

McInnis said after three years, she is done reliving the nightmare.

"I can proudly stand here and say that we got justice for our son," McInnis said. "So many mixed emotions. From happy to sad to I want to cry, I want to be happy. But the greatest of it is that my family, and I can really begin to heal because it's closure. It will never bring Jabarri back, but this part is behind us."

As she looked back at pictures, she's reminded of her son, who forever changed so many lives.

"He was just a big loveable guy," McInnis said. "He loved his brothers and sister. The way he loved on Taylor. I was looking for her one morning, and I walked into his room and she was laying in his arm and they were asleep. It's stuff like that that will forever keep me going. His memory will always live. I will never let them die. The memories are here [pats heart] and no one can take that away from me."

Hattiesburg police arrested five people in the investigation.

