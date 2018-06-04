Suspect charged in Richton apartment standoff

Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles said officers are in a standoff situation at the Ash Avenue apartment complex at 1116 Ash Avenue. (Photo source: WDAM)

Benny Butler is charged with disturbing the peace and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. (Photo source: Perry County Jail)

A suspect was arrested after a standoff at a Richton apartment complex Monday evening.

Richton Police Chief Jerry Gardner said 66-year-old Benny Butler is in custody after a Lamar County SWAT team arrested him outside the Ash Avenue apartment complex. Butler is charged with disturbing the peace and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Gardner said they were called to the scene at 164 Ash Avenue several times earlier Monday and that the suspect was armed with a shotgun. Neighbor Twana Bolton said she called police multiple times because Butler was walking up and down the sidewalk waving a knife while holding a shotgun.

When police arrived, Gardner said Butler barricaded himself inside his apartment for over two hours. The Lamar County SWAT team used tear gas to get him outside to make the arrest.

Gardner said Butler is known by the department after being arrested multiple times for possession of crystal meth.

The Richton Police Department, Perry County Sheriff's Office and the Lamar County Sheriff's Office assisted on the scene.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.