Mississippians head to the polls for primary elections

Mississippi voters will head to the polls Tuesday to vote in congressional primary elections. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Anyone who is in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Mississippians to decide party nominations Tuesday

Up for grabs will be party nominations for one Senate seat and all four House seats. The races for Senate and House Districts 3 and 4 nominations will be watched closely by voters living in the Pine Belt.

In the race for Senate, longtime Sen. Roger Wicker will look to fend off challenger Richard Boyanton for the GOP nomination in November’s general election. On the Democratic side, six candidates will face off for their party’s nomination.

Incumbent Rep. Steven Palazzo will look to seize the Republican nomination for U.S. House District 4 over E. Brain Rose. The winner will face Democratic candidate Jeramey Anderson in November.

The race to win nominations for U.S. House District 3 is crowded with a field of candidates looking to fill the seat left open by Rep. Gregg Harper, who is stepping away from the House in January 2019. The ballot will feature six candidates on the GOP side and two Democratic candidates.

You can view sample ballots for these races below:

Remember, Mississippi has an open primary system, which means you are free to choose which party’s primary you vote in Tuesday. However, if a runoff is necessary, only those who voted in that party’s primary or registered voters who did not vote at all will be able to vote in the runoff.

Are you unsure of where you need to go to vote? Just visit the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website to find your polling place.

Once you reach your polling place, you will need to present a valid photo ID to be able to vote. If you do not have an acceptable ID, you can submit an affidavit ballot and present an acceptable ID within five business days.

For more voting information, visit www.yallvote.sos.ms.gov or call 601-576-2550.

