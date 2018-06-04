HPD investigating Columbia St. shooting

An argument led to gunfire in Hattiesburg, sending one man to the hospital Sunday afternoon. (Photo source: Pixabay)

An argument led to gunfire in Hattiesburg, sending one man to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Police said the shots rang out on Columbia Street just after 3 p.m.

Responding officers found a man who had been shot in the leg at the scene. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said witnesses reported seeing an argument between a group of people before the shots were fired.

Police have not named a suspect in the investigation. If you have any information that could help detectives, please call the police department or Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

