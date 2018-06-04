USM's Nick Sandlin taken by Indians in 2018 MLB Draft

The Golden Eagle ace finished the 2018 season with a 10-0 record, a 1.06 ERA, 144 strikeouts and only 18 walks in 102.1 innings. (Photo source: WDAM)

The Cleveland Indians drafted University of Southern Mississippi right-handed pitcher Nick Sandlin with the 67th pick of the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft on Monday night.

The Golden Eagle ace finished the 2018 season with a 10-0 record, a 1.06 ERA, 144 strikeouts and only 18 walks in 102.1 innings, leading Southern Miss to a Conference USA regular season championship and a conference tournament championship.

Sandlin pitched three complete-game shutouts, and opponents batted .155 against him in 15 starts on the season. He struck out at least 10 batters in eight of his starts, and his 10 strikeouts against Dallas Baptist in the Fayetteville Regional tied the Southern Miss record for most Ks in an NCAA regional game.

Sandlin was named a first-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball and Baseball America, and he was awarded the 2018 C Spire Ferriss Trophy, which is given to the most outstanding college baseball player in Mississippi. Sandlin also earned Conference USA Pitcher of the Year and is a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes and Dick Howser Awards.

Prior to the 2018 season, Sandlin served two years as the Golden Eagles' closer, compiling a 13-5 record, 20 saves and 124 strikeouts in 198.1 innings over the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

