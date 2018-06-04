Hattiesburg mayor announces nomination for Fire Chief

Sherrocko Stewart was nominated as Fire Chief during a Monday press conference at City Hall in Hattiesburg. (Photo source: City of Hattiesburg)

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker announced his nomination to lead the Hattiesburg Fire Department on Monday.

Sherrocko Stewart was nominated as Fire Chief during a Monday press conference at City Hall in Hattiesburg.

“The Hattiesburg Fire Department has a proud history of cultivating well-trained, courteous and professional firefighters,” Barker said. “I know that Sherrocko’s leadership ability, broad skillset and military and fire service experience will help unite our department and elevate our city’s capacity to protect its residents and visitors.”

Stewart would bring more than 20 years of fire service experience to the department, including 12 years of service with the Mississippi Air National Guard and two military deployments as a flight medic, according to a City of Hattiesburg press release.

Previously, Stewart served as station captain for the Jackson Medgar Evers International Airport Fire Department. He also served 10 years with the Canton Fire Department, according to the release.

The nomination will be voted on at the Hattiesburg City Council meeting on Tuesday. If approved, Stewart will begin June 18. The Civil Service Commission approved a six-month appointment of Lt. Danny Wade as assistant fire chief to smooth the transition.

