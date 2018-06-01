4-year-old attacked by dog in Jones County - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

4-year-old attacked by dog in Jones County

A child was taken to the hospital after being bit by a pit bull dog in Jones County on Friday evening. (Photo Source: WDAM.) A child was taken to the hospital after being bit by a pit bull dog in Jones County on Friday evening. (Photo Source: WDAM.)
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A child was taken to the hospital after being bitten by a pit bull dog in Jones County on Friday evening.

Jones County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to an address on University Ave after receiving a report that a 4-year-old had been bitten by a pit bull, sustaining injuries to the leg and neck, according to Jones County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Allyson Knotts.

Knotts said the child was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

They are investigating and no charges have been filed.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved. 

