Arkansas’ 4 home runs shush Oral Roberts - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

By Tim Doherty, WDAM Sports Reporter
FAYETTEVILLE, AR (WDAM) -

The University of Arkansas hit four home runs Friday afternoon as the top-seeded Razorbacks topped fourth-seeded Oral Roberts University 10-2 in the opening round of the Fayetteville Regional.

Left fielder Henson Kjerstad drove in four runs with a pair of two-run home runs among his three hits. Shortstop Jax Biggers hit a two-run home run and second baseman Carson Shaddy had a solo homer during the Razorbacks’ four-run sixth inning that broke open a 2-1 game.

That support was more than enough for Arkansas right-hander Blaine Knight (11-0), who allowed two runs on three hits over eight innings on a sweaty, sweltering day at Baum Stadium.

Both Oral Roberts’ runs came on a pair Riley Keizor solo homers. The catcher also walked twice, reaching base four times.

The Razorbacks won for the 31st time in 34 home games this season, cranking out 14 hits against five Oral Roberts’ pitchers.

ORU starting pitcher Justin McGregor (6-2) took the loss, allowing four runs on six hits over 6 1/3 innings.

The Razorbacks (40-18), who were tabbed fifth in the NCAA postseason rankings, advanced to Saturday's 7 p.m. winners’ bracket game. Arkansas will take on the winner of Friday’s late game between second-seeded University of Southern Mississippi and third-seeded Dallas Baptist University.

Oral Roberts (38-19) slipped into the elimination bracket and will meet the loser of Friday’s USM-Dallas Baptist contest.

