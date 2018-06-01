Laurel shooting suspect behind bars

A suspect wanted in a Laurel shooting from last week is behind bars. Marcus Nixon was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to Laurel Police Department Capt. Tommy Cox, Nixon, 29, was wanted for a shooting that was reported on Thursday, May 28.

Nixon remains behind bars at the Jones County Jail on a $110,000 bond.

