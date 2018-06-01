HPD searching for burglary suspect

Authorities need the public's help in identifying an unknown black male who entered a business on May 30. (Photo Source: HPD)

The Hattiesburg Police Department is searching for a suspect following a commercial burglary on May 30. Just before 3:00 a.m.. officers responded to the 900 block of Hardy Street which is where Laser Mania is located.

Authorities need the public's help in identifying an unknown black male who made his way into the business by throwing a rock through the window. Afterwards, he went into various rooms inside the building. However, nothing was reportedly stolen.

Can you identify this suspect? If so, call HPD or Crime Stoppers. This suspect is wanted for commercial burglary at Laser Mania on Wednesday morning. If you know him, call us. pic.twitter.com/wyibkJRZ0t — Hattiesburg PD (@HattiesburgPD) June 1, 2018



Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.