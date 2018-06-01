HPD searching for burglary suspect - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

HPD searching for burglary suspect

Authorities need the public's help in identifying an unknown black male who entered a business on May 30. (Photo Source: HPD) Authorities need the public's help in identifying an unknown black male who entered a business on May 30. (Photo Source: HPD)
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The Hattiesburg Police Department is searching for a suspect following a commercial burglary on May 30. Just before 3:00 a.m.. officers responded to the 900 block of Hardy Street which is where Laser Mania is located. 

Authorities need the public's help in identifying an unknown black male who made his way into the business by throwing a rock through the window. Afterwards, he went into various rooms inside the building. However, nothing was reportedly stolen. 


Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP. 

