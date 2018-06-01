Fish for free this weekend in Mississippi - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Fish for free this weekend in Mississippi

To encourage people to get outside, MDWFP is offering “Free Fishing Days” this Saturday and Sunday. (Photo source: Pixabay) To encourage people to get outside, MDWFP is offering “Free Fishing Days” this Saturday and Sunday. (Photo source: Pixabay)
MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) -

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks wants all Mississippians to get outdoors and explore everything the Magnolia State has to offer.

To encourage people to get outside, MDWFP is offering “Free Fishing Days” this Saturday and Sunday. That means anyone can fish in Mississippi waters without a fishing license or daily permits at state lakes and parks.

The “Free Fishing Days” coincide with Nation Fishing and Boating Week, which runs from June 2 to June 10.

The next “Free Fishing Day” will be July 4, but daily permits will be required to fish state lakes and parks.

For more information, call the MDWFP Bureau at 601-432-2200 or visit the MDWFP website.

