Fish for free this weekend in Mississippi

US employers added 223,000 jobs last month, unemployment rate fell to 18-year low of 3.8 pct.More >>
US employers added 223,000 jobs last month, unemployment rate fell to 18-year low of 3.8 pct.More >>
The woman who made claims about being attacked by two men on the Natchez Trace admitted to fabricating the entire event.More >>
The woman who made claims about being attacked by two men on the Natchez Trace admitted to fabricating the entire event.More >>
Junior catcher Cole Donaldson drove in five runs. Junior right-handed pitcher Nick Sandlin struck out 10 batters over seven shutout innings, tying the Southern Miss record for most strikeouts in the NCAA tournament. B6| Donaldson crushes his second HOMERUN of the season for a 3-run homer ?? USM 6 DBU 0 pic.twitter.com/3apDaTrPUn — Southern Miss Baseball (@SouthernMissBSB) June 2, 2018 Irby laces another 3-1 count into RF to score Donaldson...USM 3, Dallas Baptist ...More >>
Junior catcher Cole Donaldson drove in five runs. Junior right-handed pitcher Nick Sandlin struck out 10 batters over seven shutout innings, tying the Southern Miss record for most strikeouts in the NCAA tournament. B6| Donaldson crushes his second HOMERUN of the season for a 3-run homer ?? USM 6 DBU 0 pic.twitter.com/3apDaTrPUn — Southern Miss Baseball (@SouthernMissBSB) June 2, 2018 Irby laces another 3-1 count into RF to score Donaldson...USM 3, Dallas Baptist ...More >>
Hurricane season officially starts on June 1st and insurance agents are encouraging people to get prepared now. “You know we have to be very, very alert in southern Mississippi because we're so vulnerable to these storms in such,” says Shelter Insurance Agent Joe Bryant. Bryant says he’s been in the insurance business for years and when it comes to hurricanes, he’s seen it all. He says hurricane damage is different than tornado damage. “A tornado migh...More >>
Hurricane season officially starts on June 1st and insurance agents are encouraging people to get prepared now. “You know we have to be very, very alert in southern Mississippi because we're so vulnerable to these storms in such,” says Shelter Insurance Agent Joe Bryant. Bryant says he’s been in the insurance business for years and when it comes to hurricanes, he’s seen it all. He says hurricane damage is different than tornado damage. “A tornado migh...More >>
A child was taken to the hospital after being bit by a pit bull dog in Jones County on Friday evening. Jones County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to an address on University Ave after receiving a report that a 4-year-old had been bitten by a pit bull, sustaining injuries to the leg and neck, according to Jones County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Allyson Knotts. Knotts said the child was taken to the hospital with minor injuries....More >>
A child was taken to the hospital after being bit by a pit bull dog in Jones County on Friday evening. Jones County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to an address on University Ave after receiving a report that a 4-year-old had been bitten by a pit bull, sustaining injuries to the leg and neck, according to Jones County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Allyson Knotts. Knotts said the child was taken to the hospital with minor injuries....More >>