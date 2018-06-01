Free legal clinics offered in the Pine Belt - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Free legal clinics offered in the Pine Belt

The clinics are being held this month at 30 chancery courts across the state as part of Access to Justice Month. (Photo source: WDAM) The clinics are being held this month at 30 chancery courts across the state as part of Access to Justice Month. (Photo source: WDAM)
PINE BELT (WDAM) -

Free law clinics are being offered across the state of Mississippi this month to help low income families with legal advice.

The topics covered in the clinics include guardianship, adoptions, child support, custody, visitation, uncontested divorcees, emancipation of minors and name changes.

The clinics are being held this month at 30 chancery courts across the state as part of Access to Justice Month. 

Local bar associations are working with the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project and the Access to Justice Commission to set up the clinics. 

The following list has the dates and times for clinics happening in the Pine Belt:

  • Forrest County, June 1, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Forrest County Chancery Court, 641 N. Main St, Hattiesburg. 
  • Lamar County, June 1, 9 a.m.-noon, Lamar County Chancery Court, 403 Main St., Purvis.
  • Marion County, June 1, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Marion County Chancery Court, 250 Broad St., # 2, Columbia.
  • Pearl River County, June 1, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Pearl River County Chancery Court, 200 S. Main Street, Poplarville, and 917 Goodyear Boulevard, Picayune.
  • Perry County, June 1, 1-3 p.m., Perry County Chancery Court, 103 S. Main St., New Augusta.
  • 13th District of Covington, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Simpson and Smith counties, June 7, 1-5 p.m., Simpson County Courthouse, 111 West Pine Ave., Mendenhall.
  • George and Greene counties, June 13, 9 a.m., George County Chancery Court, 355 Cox Street, Lucedale.
  • Stone County residents may attend the June 19 Harrison County clinic in Biloxi, 1-4 p.m., 730 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, Biloxi.

People seeking legal help must register in advance and qualify for eligibility based on income.

For more information, visit the Mississippi Judiciary website.

