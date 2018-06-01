GOOD NEWS: MS production crew appears on 'GMA'

The "GMA" appearance landed the group national exposure and a once in a lifetime opportunity. (Photo source: WDAM)

The next performances of "Selma, the Musical" are June 8 and 9 in Baton Rouge, LA. (Photo source: Facebook)

A Mississippi production crew hit the road, performing and appearing on national platforms like "Good Morning America." The original production features actors and musicians leaping out on faith to pursue their passions and to tell the story of "Selma."

The crew stopped by WDAM to share the story of their journey and success.

"It has been a tremendous blessing. We could not have scripted a better outcome when we went to New York," said Jana Haynes, writer, producer and director of "Selma, the Musical."

Right there in Time Square, the crew appeared on millions of screens showcasing their skills and dedication.



"We just showed up on 'Good Morning America' with our signs," Haynes said.

That led to two appearances on "GMA," singing selections from the play.



"With Robin Roberts being from Mississippi, and obviously 20 people in red shirts, that doesn't hurt to get noticed," Haynes said. "She came out, and we told her we were from Mississippi. She invited us inside to just take photos."

"Selma, the Musical" chronicles the lives of those who fought for racial equality. It's described as a fictional story based on facts about a bridge and a family that won't give in.

The next performances of "Selma, the Musical" are June 8 and 9 in Baton Rouge, LA. If you want to support these talented performers, click here to buy tickets.

