Six teachers welcome newborns at same school

Six teachers at Moselle Elementary School continue to be intricately tied together. Kayla Young, Breann Archie, Kristi Cutrer, Jessica Ledlow, Aimee Hinton, and Noemi Hernandez often share students, Sharpies and HI-LITER’s. And now, the women can add swapping mommy tips to that list as they recently welcomed five infant girls and a single bouncing boy to the world.

“It’s a running joke now--- the year we had six babies,” said Aimee Hinton, mother to nine-week-old John Allen Hinton, laughing.

Within four months beginning in December 2017 and ending in April 2018, Adaline Cutrer, Lillee Young, Jackelynn Sanchez, Shelby Archie, Jada Ledlow and John Allen Hinton were born.

“We found out close to the beginning of the school year (August) that we all were expecting around the same time,” said Kristi Cutrer, mother to three-month-old Adaline Cutrer. “It was exciting for us…”

Even though the ladies aren’t first-time mothers, they say the moment remains special.

“It was either everybody’s second child or third child and the ones that had girls already had a boy at home,” said Cutrer. “And the one (Aimee) that had the boy, she had a girl at home. Now, we all have a boy and girl and the ones that had two (children) had a boy and a girl at home.”

The teachers agree the occurrence wasn’t planned at all. However, they continue to be elated by experiencing the journey with some of their closest colleagues and the group has pictures to show for it. On May 25, the last day of school, the women and their newborns donned outfits in the school colors of navy blue, yellow and white to commemorate the special occasion.

In one photo, the mothers stood in front of a Jones County Schools school bus holding their newborns while the second just featured the little ones surrounded by pom poms, a door wreath, and a globe. It appears the photoshoot cut into one of the girl’s naptime as she was seen taking a snooze. But, the ladies say it was a fun experience for everyone. Noemi Hernandez was hailed the brainchild behind the idea.

“I saw the post you (WDAM-TV) made on your WDAM Facebook page about the firemen and their seven kids and a few days before that after an awards day ceremony one of the other moms (Aimee) mentioned we should all get together to do a photo,” said Hernandez, mother to six-week-old Jackelynn Sanchez. “And after I saw that, I tagged everybody on Facebook and they all got together and said it would be a great idea.”

Hernandez expressed her surprise to find out she was expecting after “struggling” to get pregnant.

“Me and my husband had been trying for years, so just finding out that everybody was getting pregnant at work was kind of a roller coaster for me,” she said.

“I really didn’t expect to be pregnant... so it was very emotional.”

The six teach subjects ranging from English-language arts, reading, math, science, social studies, and special education in grade levels starting from kindergarten to sixth grade. The pregnancy has turned the tight knit group of teachers into sisters.

“We were close as far as a work family,” said Breann Archie, mother to four-month-old Shelby Archie. “But, going through the pregnancy and having babies all that close together made it more special and kind of a different closeness. When we were talking about morning sickness, it would be five of us talking about the same thing.”

Whether it’s advice, an ear to listen or a shoulder to lean on, Kayla Young says the group’s dynamic is all about support.

“We talk more and hang out more,” said Young, mother to five-month-old Lille Young. “They are just very encouraging.”

Between juggling the duties of teacher and mommy, the women plan to stick together and even plan future play dates for their children. More photoshoots are not out of the question, either.

“The photo for me is a celebration just to say, ‘these are all hard-working women that get out every morning put everything they (have) into their jobs each day and then put everything they (have) each afternoon at home with their own families,” said Jessica Ledlow, mother to three-month-old Jada Ledlow. “I think it’s a celebration of the strength of women.”

