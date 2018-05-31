Former president of Forrest County NAACP dies

Funeral arrangements have been announced for the first and only female president of the Forrest County Branch of the NAACP who died on May 27.

Jeanette Smith passed away in Atlanta, after a lengthy illness. Her funeral will be held Wednesday, June 6, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Soso. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Smith will be buried at Highland Cemetery on West 7th Street.

She was a native of Jones County and served as head of the Forrest County NAACP from 1977-1979 and again from 1992-1994.

She also served as a Forrest County Election Commissioner from 1993-1997.

"She was one of the pillars of the community," said Clarence Magee, president of the Forrest County Branch of the NAACP. "She worked at one time as election commissioner for the county, she had that contact with the supervisors, the sheriff's department, city, mayors."

Jeanette Smith leaves behind two daughters and a son.

She was 78.

