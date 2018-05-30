USM to face Dallas Baptist in Fayetteville Regional

After winning the Conference USA regular season and tournament championships, the University of Southern Mississippi will face Dallas Baptist Friday at 7 p.m. as the No. 2 seed in the Fayetteville Regional. (Photo source: Southern Miss)

After winning the Conference USA regular season and tournament championships, the University of Southern Mississippi will face Dallas Baptist on Friday at 7 p.m. as the No. 2 seed in the Fayetteville Regional.

The University of Arkansas (39-18) will host the Golden Eagles (43-16), No. 3 Dallas Baptist (40-19) and No. 4 Oral Roberts (38-18) at Baum Stadium from June 1 to June 4.

All games can be watched on ESPN3 online or followed on the radio through the Southern Miss IMG Sports Network.

