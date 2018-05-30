USM to face Dallas Baptist in Fayetteville Regional - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

USM to face Dallas Baptist in Fayetteville Regional

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (WDAM) -

After winning the Conference USA regular season and tournament championships, the University of Southern Mississippi will face Dallas Baptist on Friday at 7 p.m. as the No. 2 seed in the Fayetteville Regional.

The University of Arkansas (39-18) will host the Golden Eagles (43-16), No. 3 Dallas Baptist (40-19) and No. 4 Oral Roberts (38-18) at Baum Stadium from June 1 to June 4. 

All games can be watched on ESPN3 online or followed on the radio through the Southern Miss IMG Sports Network

    Junior catcher Cole Donaldson drove in five runs. Junior right-handed pitcher Nick Sandlin struck out 10 batters over seven shutout innings, tying the Southern Miss record for most strikeouts in the NCAA tournament.  B6| Donaldson crushes his second HOMERUN of the season for a 3-run homer ?? USM 6 DBU 0 pic.twitter.com/3apDaTrPUn — Southern Miss Baseball (@SouthernMissBSB) June 2, 2018 Irby laces another 3-1 count into RF to score Donaldson...USM 3, Dallas Baptist ...

