City of Hattiesburg preparing pools for swimmers

The pool at Vernon Dahmer Park is ready for swimmers this summer. (Photo source: WDAM)

With school out and temperatures heating up, the City of Hattiesburg is preparing its public pools for a busy swimming season. The city's three pools will open for the summer season Monday, June 4.

"We have had training, and our lifeguards have been hired, so we are ready to go," said aquatics director Michelle Williams.

City of Hattiesburg pools are located at:

C.E. Roy Community Center, 300 East 5th Street

Lt. Ben McNair Recreation Center, 300 N 12th Ave

Vernon Dahmer Park, 1000 Country Club Road

The pools are used by camps and daycares in the morning but will be open for public swimming in the afternoon from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Williams said $1 swim days are back again, which means swimmers of any age can enjoy the pools for just $1 in the afternoon.

"Very crowded. The children are lined up here waiting for lifeguards to return from lunch," said Williams.

Who wants to jump in? ????‍?? @Hattiesburg_MS’s three public pools will be open for swimmers MONDAY!



?? swim days are back this year! You can swim every weekday afternoon, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., for just $1. pic.twitter.com/eSfEZdV2lH — Melissa Egan (@_MelissaEgan) May 30, 2018

Williams said children can come on their own but urges parents or guardians to accompany kids to the pool if possible.

"It's not required. However, we do encourage it," said Williams. "Now, if the children are younger than age three, they can not get in without an adult. Sometimes the kids will bring their younger siblings and leave them in the baby pool. They still need to be monitored at all times."

Williams also asks parents to make sure their children have swimwear, because jean shorts or tank tops could make a rescue more difficult in case of an emergency.

"That is our first and foremost job, to make sure the patrons are safe," Williams said.

For the first time, the city will open the pool at Vernon Dahmer Park on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"This is our first time trying, so I think it will be something else for them to do," said Williams.

For more information on Hattiesburg's Parks and Recreation Department, click here.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.