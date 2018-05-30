Vigil held for teen killed in Jasper Co. dirt bike crash

A vigil was held for an 18-year-old who was killed in a dirt bike crash late Tuesday night in the Beaver Meadow community of Jasper County.

Sheriff Randy Johnson said Azevaya Arrington was killed in the crash.

Johnson said the wreck happened around 10:45 p.m. on County Road 371. Arrington’s dirt bike was the only vehicle involved, Johnson said.

The crash is being investigated by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.

