HPD seeking suspect who robbed out-of-town man

Hattiesburg police are investigating an alleged armed robbery that happened Saturday, May 26.

According to HPD spokesperson Ryan Moore, Hattiesburg police received a call around 7 a.m. from the alleged victim stating he had been robbed.

Moore says the victim told police that he was from out of town and was driving on East 8th and New Orleans Street where he made a stop to gather his thoughts. When the victim stopped, he was approached by a black with a handgun and demanded him for his money.

According to the victim, the suspect was wearing a red shirt at the time.

If you have any information about this matter, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-7867.

