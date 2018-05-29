1 injured rollover accident on Highway 49

wreck on U.S. 49 near Rose's BBQ.

Emergency officials responded to a rollover accident involving two vehicles Tuesday morning. The accident happened on U.S. Highway 49 near Rose's Barbeque in Hattiesburg.

Right Now: Crews responding to a rollover accident on Hwy 49 near Rose’s BBQ. No word on injuries at this time, use caution in area. pic.twitter.com/L67f7V4FEX — Melissa Egan (@_MelissaEgan) May 29, 2018

The two vehicles involved in the crash were a small two-passenger Nissan van and Nissan Altima.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, one person was transported to the hospital with injuries.

UPDATE: HPD says one person was transported to the hospital with injuries. https://t.co/qjb0nda77N — Melissa Egan (@_MelissaEgan) May 29, 2018

