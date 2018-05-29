1 injured rollover accident on Highway 49 - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

1 injured rollover accident on Highway 49

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Emergency officials responded to a rollover accident involving two vehicles Tuesday morning. The accident happened on U.S. Highway 49 near Rose's Barbeque in Hattiesburg.

The two vehicles involved in the crash were a small two-passenger Nissan van and Nissan Altima. 

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, one person was transported to the hospital with injuries.

