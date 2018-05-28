Two construction workers injured in Hattiesburg

Two construction workers were injured Monday when a porch roof collapsed in Hattiesburg.



It happened at a building under construction next to Conway’s Family Pub on West 4th Street.



Northeast Lamar Fire Chief Kyle Hill said the roof of a porch collapsed at the construction site, injuring two workers. One suffered an injury to the head, the other to the arm.

Hill said they were transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

