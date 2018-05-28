MHP accepting applications for Cadet Class 63 - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

MHP accepting applications for Cadet Class 63

The Mississippi of Highway Safety Patrol is taking applications for Trooper School Class No. 63.

Applications will be accepted until June 8 and can be found online at dps.state.ms.us or below. Online applications must be printed and submitted to the Human Resources Office with the medical packet information. 

Applications can also be found at the MHP Human Resource Office, Highway Patrol District Offices statewide. 

