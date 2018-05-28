Veterans' Memorial Day Service held in Hattiesburg - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Veterans' Memorial Day Service held in Hattiesburg

The 35th Annual Veterans' Memorial Day Service was held Monday morning in Hattiesburg. Source: WDAM. The 35th Annual Veterans' Memorial Day Service was held Monday morning in Hattiesburg. Source: WDAM.
Memorial Day Service at Veterans Park; (Photo Source: WDAM) Memorial Day Service at Veterans Park; (Photo Source: WDAM)
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The Hattiesburg Veterans Committee hosted their annual Memorial Day Program Monday morning.

Dozens of people gathered to honor those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

"It's a very special ceremony, we remember the 173 men from our area since World War I that gave that their life for the defense of our country so we can enjoy this beautiful day, so we can out outdoors, so we can shop," said Ted Tibbett, the Chairman for the Hattiesburg Veterans Committee. 

There are 173 names etched into the pillars at Veterans Park in downtown Hattiesburg, honoring the veterans from the area who lost their lives serving in World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the Global War on Terror.  The names were read during the ceremony. 

"They made the ultimate sacrifice with their lives and we should never forget their memory or their service," said Tibbett.  "We just pray that we don't add any more names to our pillars."

Johnny Young, who's father served in the Korean War, attended the ceremony with his mother, who also serves in the military.  

"It's important to remember what people have done, given their lives, and leaving their families," said Young.  "Knowing that my father fought for my liberties, to be able to go to school, grow up and have a house with a picket fence and two kids, and have freedom to do whatever you like to do in America."

Gold Star Mothers were also honored during the ceremony.

