Court denies Jasper Co. injunction to reopen bridges - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Court denies Jasper Co. injunction to reopen bridges

A bridge on County Road 12 in Jasper County deemed unsafe by the federal government has already been closed. Photo credit WDAM. A bridge on County Road 12 in Jasper County deemed unsafe by the federal government has already been closed. Photo credit WDAM.
JASPER COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Bridges in Jasper County and Smith County will remain closed after the Chancery Court of The First Judicial District denied a petition to re-open bridges closed by Gov. Phil Bryant.

The decision was made by Judge William Singletary on Wednesday, May 23.

Last month, Bryant ordered the Mississippi Department of Transportation to close 83 locally maintained bridges in the state after federal officials said they were unsafe. 

Twenty-three of those bridges were in Jones County, and twelve of those bridges were in Jasper County.

Jones County recently announced the reopening of three bridges in the county.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • FDA warns teething medicines unsafe, wants them off shelves

    FDA warns teething medicines unsafe, wants them off shelves

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 9:43 AM EDT2018-05-23 13:43:09 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-05-24 19:36:00 GMT
    The Food and Drug Administration said that various gels and creams containing the drug benzocaine can cause rare but deadly side effects in children, especially those 2 years and younger. (Source: FDA)The Food and Drug Administration said that various gels and creams containing the drug benzocaine can cause rare but deadly side effects in children, especially those 2 years and younger. (Source: FDA)

    The US Food and Drug Administration health is warning parents about the risks of teething remedies.

    More >>

    The US Food and Drug Administration health is warning parents about the risks of teething remedies.

    More >>

  • Morgan Freeman apologizes in wake of harassment accusations

    Morgan Freeman apologizes in wake of harassment accusations

    Thursday, May 24 2018 1:32 PM EDT2018-05-24 17:32:54 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 3:35 PM EDT2018-05-24 19:35:38 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....
    Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.More >>
    Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.More >>

  • 4th person charged in connection to body found in Lamar Co. freezer

    4th person charged in connection to body found in Lamar Co. freezer

    Thursday, May 24 2018 3:32 PM EDT2018-05-24 19:32:04 GMT

    Three suspects have been charged in connection with a body found stuffed inside a chest freezer Tuesday in Lamar County.

    More >>

    Three suspects have been charged in connection with a body found stuffed inside a chest freezer Tuesday in Lamar County.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly