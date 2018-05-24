Court denies Jasper Co. injunction to reopen bridges

A bridge on County Road 12 in Jasper County deemed unsafe by the federal government has already been closed. Photo credit WDAM.

Bridges in Jasper County and Smith County will remain closed after the Chancery Court of The First Judicial District denied a petition to re-open bridges closed by Gov. Phil Bryant.

The decision was made by Judge William Singletary on Wednesday, May 23.

Last month, Bryant ordered the Mississippi Department of Transportation to close 83 locally maintained bridges in the state after federal officials said they were unsafe.

Twenty-three of those bridges were in Jones County, and twelve of those bridges were in Jasper County.

Jones County recently announced the reopening of three bridges in the county.

