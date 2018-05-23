Weather bumps USM's tourney opener to Thursday - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Weather bumps USM's tourney opener to Thursday

By Tim Doherty, WDAM Sports Reporter
Connect
BILOXI, MS (WDAM) -

Weather issues have re-arranged the schedule of the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Championship at MGM Park.

With four, separate lightning delays pushing Wednesday’s games back by more than 6 ½ hours, only one game of the four scheduled was completed, as third-seeded Florida Atlantic University broke a 4-4 tie with three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 7-4 victory over sixth-seeded Florida International University.

But that game, which was twice stopped by nearby lightning, took nearly seven hours to play in actual time.

The second game, which was supposed to start at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, did not start until 4:43 p.m., and was called at 10:48 p.m., with seventh-seeded Rice University holding a 6-1 lead over second-seeded Louisiana Tech University. Also interrupted by two lightning delays, the teams had managed to get six innings in before the game was suspended.

The long day of stop-and-start play forced conference and tournament officials to move the final two games of the opening round into Thursday.

Thursday’s schedule will start at 9 a.m., with fourth-seeded University of North Carolina-Charlotte facing fifth-seeded University of Texas-San Antonio, followed by the conclusion of the Rice-Louisiana Tech game at 12:30 p.m.

Those two games then would be followed by top-seeded University of Southern Mississippi taking on eighth-seeded University of Alabama-Birmingham.

 Copyright WDAM 2018. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • FDA warns teething medicines unsafe, wants them off shelves

    FDA warns teething medicines unsafe, wants them off shelves

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 9:43 AM EDT2018-05-23 13:43:09 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 3:33 PM EDT2018-05-24 19:33:49 GMT
    The Food and Drug Administration said that various gels and creams containing the drug benzocaine can cause rare but deadly side effects in children, especially those 2 years and younger. (Source: FDA)The Food and Drug Administration said that various gels and creams containing the drug benzocaine can cause rare but deadly side effects in children, especially those 2 years and younger. (Source: FDA)

    The US Food and Drug Administration health is warning parents about the risks of teething remedies.

    More >>

    The US Food and Drug Administration health is warning parents about the risks of teething remedies.

    More >>

  • Morgan Freeman apologizes in wake of harassment accusations

    Morgan Freeman apologizes in wake of harassment accusations

    Thursday, May 24 2018 1:32 PM EDT2018-05-24 17:32:54 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 3:33 PM EDT2018-05-24 19:33:26 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....
    Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.More >>
    Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.More >>

  • 4th person charged in connection to body found in Lamar Co. freezer

    4th person charged in connection to body found in Lamar Co. freezer

    Thursday, May 24 2018 3:32 PM EDT2018-05-24 19:32:04 GMT

    Three suspects have been charged in connection with a body found stuffed inside a chest freezer Tuesday in Lamar County.

    More >>

    Three suspects have been charged in connection with a body found stuffed inside a chest freezer Tuesday in Lamar County.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly