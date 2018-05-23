Community hosts home dedication for two tornado victims

The 18th homeowner moved into their house following the 2017 tornado that destroyed her home. (Photo Source: WDAM)

The 17th homeowner moved into their house following the 2017 tornado that destroyed her home. (Photo Source: WDAM)

Two more victims of the 2017 tornado that touched down in the Pine Belt destroying homes and killing four, moved back into their home on Wednesday. R3SM, the Mennonite Disaster Service and the Greater Pine Belt Community Foundation hosted a joint home dedication for Shirley Chatman and Lynn Chapman.

“It's great to have a community that works with us here in Hattiesburg,” said Lynn Chapman. “I have so many people that I (have) met and they will always be a part of me for the rest of my life.”

Family and friends gathered around for support as both residents were given keys to their new homes, a Bible, and a cross to commemorate the special day. It was a time for celebration as various treats and dishes were also served during the event.

"I am just overwhelmed,” said Chapman. “I am so happy and blessed to be here today. And seeing my home and seeing all my friends and family it just so many words that I could speak."

Over 20 are expected to be built for those who lost their homes in the tornado, according to officials. Nearly $3 million has gone back into the community between resources, funding and donations from the projects says R3SM executive director Mavis Creagh.

