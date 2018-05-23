Conference USA tournament games rescheduled after weather delays - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Conference USA tournament games rescheduled after weather delays

The first day of the Conference USA Baseball Tournament in Biloxi has been marred with weather delays, leading to some schedule changes. (Photo source : C-USA Twitter)

The first day of the Conference USA Baseball Tournament in Biloxi was marred with weather delays, leading to some schedule changes.

Game 2 between Rice and Louisiana Tech is in lightning delay, the fourth delay of the day. The Southern Miss game against UAB is now scheduled for Thursday at 12:30 p.m., pending the completion of Game 2 tonight.  Game 4 has been rescheduled for Thursday morning. 

