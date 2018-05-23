Mom charged after newborn tests positive for drugs - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Mom charged after newborn tests positive for drugs

Amber N. Carter, 29, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with child abuse. (Photo source: Jones Co. Jail) Amber N. Carter, 29, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with child abuse. (Photo source: Jones Co. Jail)
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Jones County investigators charged a mother with child abuse Tuesday after the sheriff's department received a call about a newborn testing positive for drugs. 

Amber N. Carter, 29, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody Tuesday after investigators confirmed her newborn had tested positive for cocaine and methamphetamine, according to a Jones County Sheriff's Department news release. 

Child Protective Services received the tip from a hospital around April 18, according to the sheriff's department. 

Carter's bond was set at $10,000 by Jones County Justice Court Judge David Lyons.

