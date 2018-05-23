Waynesboro constructing new sportsplex

The first phase of construction of a new Sportplex in Waynesboro includes two soccer/pee wee football fields and an access road from Highway 184. Photo credit WDAM.

Construction is underway in Waynesboro on a new Sportsplex.

It is located on Highway 184 near Wayne County High School.

Phase One will include two fields for soccer and pee wee football.

The land for the complex was donated by mayor Richard Johnson.

The city's current Sports Complex was built 40 years ago.

"From an economic development standpoint, it's all about quality of life," said Joseph Dunlap, executive director of Wayne County Economic Development. "What we have to do is develop an outstanding quality of life here in Waynesboro. We feel like this is a major step."

"Long term, we want to develop five full soccer fields, some smaller fields for youths, a larger field for high school competition and beyond," said Dunlap. "We're going to do eight baseball and softball fields."

Future plans also include the possible construction of a rodeo arena and an amphitheater.

