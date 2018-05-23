Hattiesburg theater group performs in New York - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg theater group performs in New York

By Luke Smith, Web Producer
Connect
The cast of "Selma The Musical: The Untold Stories" performed a song for Mississippi native Robin Roberts on the Good Morning America after show Monday and will appear on a live segment of the show on Thursday. (Photo source: Jana Paige Haynes) The cast of "Selma The Musical: The Untold Stories" performed a song for Mississippi native Robin Roberts on the Good Morning America after show Monday and will appear on a live segment of the show on Thursday. (Photo source: Jana Paige Haynes)
"Selma The Musical" debuted in February in Brandon before being performed in Amory, Hattiesburg and McComb. (Photo source: Facebook) "Selma The Musical" debuted in February in Brandon before being performed in Amory, Hattiesburg and McComb. (Photo source: Facebook)

A Hattiesburg theater group is in New York this week to perform their independent musical at the National Black Theatre. 

The cast of "Selma The Musical: The Untold Stories" performed a song for Mississippi native Robin Roberts on the Good Morning America after show Monday and appeared on a live segment of the show Thursday. 

Writer, producer and director Jana Paige Haynes said the experience in New York has been amazing. 

"Selma is the timeless tale of a bridge, a town and a family who refused to give up," Haynes said. "We are so excited to be an independent production who on our very own, brought this dynamic production to New York to debut at the iconic National Black Theatre."

"Selma The Musical" debuted in February in Brandon before being performed in Amory, Hattiesburg and McComb.

"With so much success in our hometown of Hattiesburg, we performed two encore shows leading up to our departure," Haynes said. "The show is soul stirring, powerful and necessary! We got to visit the "Today Show" and sing for Al Roker, we interviewed today on "Make it Plain" with Mark Thompson on Sirius XM and on "Sway in the Morning" on Sirius XM Radio. Coming to NY has been the opportunity of a life time all on it own, but the amazing things that are happening to us while here is so incredibly humbling."

After the video of performing for Roberts received over 100,000 views in 48 hours, Haynes said the group was invited back to the show to perform live and discuss the show and opening night. 

"This cast is so deserving of these opportunities and I don’t know of a better group of people this could happen for," Haynes said. "But most importantly, we’re honored to carry on the story, the legacy and the spirit of Selma in this Production. We are all Selma, and the world deserves to know it."

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Morgan Freeman apologizes in wake of harassment accusations

    Morgan Freeman apologizes in wake of harassment accusations

    Thursday, May 24 2018 1:32 PM EDT2018-05-24 17:32:54 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 3:43 PM EDT2018-05-24 19:43:36 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....
    Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.More >>
    Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.More >>

  • FDA warns teething medicines unsafe, wants them off shelves

    FDA warns teething medicines unsafe, wants them off shelves

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 9:43 AM EDT2018-05-23 13:43:09 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-05-24 19:36:00 GMT
    The Food and Drug Administration said that various gels and creams containing the drug benzocaine can cause rare but deadly side effects in children, especially those 2 years and younger. (Source: FDA)The Food and Drug Administration said that various gels and creams containing the drug benzocaine can cause rare but deadly side effects in children, especially those 2 years and younger. (Source: FDA)

    The US Food and Drug Administration health is warning parents about the risks of teething remedies.

    More >>

    The US Food and Drug Administration health is warning parents about the risks of teething remedies.

    More >>

  • 4th person charged in connection to body found in Lamar Co. freezer

    4th person charged in connection to body found in Lamar Co. freezer

    Thursday, May 24 2018 3:32 PM EDT2018-05-24 19:32:04 GMT

    Three suspects have been charged in connection with a body found stuffed inside a chest freezer Tuesday in Lamar County.

    More >>

    Three suspects have been charged in connection with a body found stuffed inside a chest freezer Tuesday in Lamar County.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly