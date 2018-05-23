Hattiesburg theater group performs in New York

"Selma The Musical" debuted in February in Brandon before being performed in Amory, Hattiesburg and McComb. (Photo source: Facebook)

The cast of "Selma The Musical: The Untold Stories" performed a song for Mississippi native Robin Roberts on the Good Morning America after show Monday and will appear on a live segment of the show on Thursday. (Photo source: Jana Paige Haynes)

A Hattiesburg theater group is in New York this week to perform their independent musical at the National Black Theatre.

The cast of "Selma The Musical: The Untold Stories" performed a song for Mississippi native Robin Roberts on the Good Morning America after show Monday and appeared on a live segment of the show Thursday.

Writer, producer and director Jana Paige Haynes said the experience in New York has been amazing.

"Selma is the timeless tale of a bridge, a town and a family who refused to give up," Haynes said. "We are so excited to be an independent production who on our very own, brought this dynamic production to New York to debut at the iconic National Black Theatre."

"Selma The Musical" debuted in February in Brandon before being performed in Amory, Hattiesburg and McComb.

"With so much success in our hometown of Hattiesburg, we performed two encore shows leading up to our departure," Haynes said. "The show is soul stirring, powerful and necessary! We got to visit the "Today Show" and sing for Al Roker, we interviewed today on "Make it Plain" with Mark Thompson on Sirius XM and on "Sway in the Morning" on Sirius XM Radio. Coming to NY has been the opportunity of a life time all on it own, but the amazing things that are happening to us while here is so incredibly humbling."

After the video of performing for Roberts received over 100,000 views in 48 hours, Haynes said the group was invited back to the show to perform live and discuss the show and opening night.

"This cast is so deserving of these opportunities and I don’t know of a better group of people this could happen for," Haynes said. "But most importantly, we’re honored to carry on the story, the legacy and the spirit of Selma in this Production. We are all Selma, and the world deserves to know it."

