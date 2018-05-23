Police: Man, woman passed out in vehicle with kids, drugs inside - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Police: Man, woman passed out in vehicle with kids, drugs inside

Maria Nicole Cook (Photo source: Ellisville Police Department) Maria Nicole Cook (Photo source: Ellisville Police Department)
Reginald Thrash (Photo source: Ellisville Police Department) Reginald Thrash (Photo source: Ellisville Police Department)
ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) -

Two adults are facing charges after police said they were found passed out in a vehicle with three young children and an assortment of illegal drugs.

According to a news release from the Ellisville Police Department, Maria Nicole Cook and Reginald Joe Thrash have been charged with possession of methamphetamine and child abuse. Both are felony charges.

“The Ellisville Police Department will continue to protect children. Persons who possess drugs with children present will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Police Chief Robert Russell said in the release.

Ellisville police officers were called to the Fast Mart on Hill Street on Wednesday morning in response to a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot.

Russell said Thrash, 55, and Cook, 23, were passed out in the vehicle when officers arrived. Police also found three young children in the vehicle.

Russell said a search of the vehicle turned up prescription pills, spice, marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and bottles of liquor.

Russell said Thrash and Cook, both of Morton, had their bond set at $10,000 each. 

