Woman charged after police chase ends in Hattiesburg

RAWL SPRINGS, MS (WDAM) -

A woman has been charged after a chase involving a stolen vehicle out of Leakesville ended in Hattiesburg at the Dollar General on Highway 49 near Rawls Springs on Monday.

Tina Jones, 52, is charged with two counts of burglary and one count of grand larceny, according to Greene County Investigator Tommy Henderson. Jones has a hold on her by the Hattiesburg Police Department and is in jail on a $25,000 bail.

Henderson said a woman reported the car stolen Monday morning around 8 a.m. 

“The woman had just left home, and felt uneasy. She went back home and found the SUV gone,” Henderson said.

Henderson said the car is back in the owner’s possession, and he doesn’t believe the women knew one another personally. 

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the area around 10 a.m. OnStar told police the vehicle was headed north on Hwy.49.

Moore said officers spotted the car at Dandy Dan’s on Hwy. 49, and the chase was on.

According to Moore, the chase ended at the Dollar General store when the suspect stopped, got out of the vehicle and ran into the store.

Responding officers reported the female suspect had several injuries and a weapon was recovered from inside the store.

The woman was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment. Police did not elaborate on the type or severity of the injuries or if they were self-inflicted.

