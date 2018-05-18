Three dozen graduate from 15th Circuit Drug Court

Nearly three dozen people graduated Friday from the 15th Circuit Drug Court in Picayune. (Photo source: WDAM)

Nearly three dozen people graduated Friday from the 15th Circuit Drug Court in Picayune. The graduation ceremony was held at Resurrection Life Church.

Keynote speaker for the event was Mississippi Supreme Court Justice David M. Ishee.

Drug Court is a three-year program that is an alternative to incarceration for felony drug offenders. The Drug Court in the 15th District began in 2007.

There are currently 270 participants enrolled in the district's program.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.