Crash involving tanker truck shuts down Hwy. 13 near Wiggins

Officials on the scene said the tanker was carrying liquid tar. (Photo source: WDAM)

A crash involving an 18-wheeler tanker and a car has Highway 13 shut down near Wiggins. Debris is scattered across the highway, and officials said it could take some time to clear the scene.

Man looks on as crews continue to clear a wreck here on Hwy 13 between a tanker and car. MHP says it happened around 9 a.m., we are just a mile off US 49 in Forrest County. pic.twitter.com/TbZWCEyd4Y — Melissa Egan (@_MelissaEgan) May 18, 2018

Officials on the scene said the truck was heading south on the highway when a northbound car swerved into the southbound lane, causing the accident.

"It happened so fast. I had nowhere to go," the truck driver said.

Mississippi Highway Patrol said the tanker was carrying liquid asphalt. The truck driver tells us he has been driving for 40 years and this was his first major crash.

We have no word on injuries at this time, but we are working to get more details from MHP.

