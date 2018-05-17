USM police searching for armed robbery suspects

Police at the University of Southern Mississippi are searching for two suspect after an armed robbery was reported on campus Thursday night. (Photo source: WDAM)

Police at the University of Southern Mississippi are searching for two suspects after an armed robbery was reported on campus Thursday night.

University police responded to the robbery in the Century Park North parking lot, according to an Eagle Alert sent by the University. The suspects were armed with handguns and were last seen running from the scene heading south on Championship Lane.

The Eagle Alert described the suspects as two African-American men, each approximately 5-foot-8.

Please report any suspicious activity in the area to police at 601-266-4986.

