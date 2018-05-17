JCJC softball beats Illinois-Central 10-2 at NJCAA tournament

Jones County Junior College led Illinois-Central 4-2 entering the sixth inning.

Five straight hits later, the Lady Bobcats found themselves one win closer to an NJCAA Division II National Tournament. JCJC beat the Cougars 10-2 in six innings on Thursday at Traceway Park in Clinton.

Taylor Murray’s grand slam broke the game open, giving Jones County an 8-2 lead. Two batters later, Callie Venable belted a two-run homer that proved to be the walk-off hit.

Memphis signee Karli Perque improved to 22-2, allowed two earned runs, five hits and struck out three in six innings pitched.

The Lady Bobcats (51-3) have won 18 straight games and combined with last season’s 55 wins, JCJC’s sophomore class set a school-record with 106 victories.

JCJC faces LSU-Eunice in the winner’s bracket on Friday at noon.

