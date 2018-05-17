UPDATE: Missing Jones Co. teen found safe

A 15-year-old boy who was reported missing in Jones County has been found safe.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department requested help looking for Peter Ludt just before 10 p.m. Thursday. Deputies said he disappeared around 6:30 p.m. when he went for a walk on Erata Road.

The sheriff’s department has since reported the Peter was found and is safe.

